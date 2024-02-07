According to a study by the University of Maastricht Uber drivers earn 32.32 euros gross per hour. But before you get to the Uber driver's proceeds, a number of costs are deducted. Passionate driver Dean Ceran can talk about that. He has been driving for the taxi service since 2016 and has covered approximately 600,000 kilometers in that time, spread over more than 26,000 trips. Last year he drove more than 107,000 Uber kilometers.

The driver tells Business Insider that he spends between fifty and sixty hours behind the wheel for Uber every week. He also says that the advantage of driving Uber is the money and meeting people. On the other hand, you need a lot of time to keep track of all expenses. Ceran's tax returns show that he earned $103,000 in 2023 from his Uber work alone.

What are the costs of an Uber driver?

After Uber stopped by to thank Ceran for his services, the company also took $38,000 from him in booking and service fees. That leaves 65,000. Ceran then has his taxable income calculated by the American tax authorities. You can also file your own tax return in America, but given all the costs that Ceran has to keep track of, he prefers to have someone else do it. But that's not free either.

The Uber driver has his taxable income calculated by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the American tax authorities. Every year the IRS calculates the fixed and variable costs of owning a car. If you take this amount out of your income or salary, you know approximately what it cost to own a car. According to the IRS, Americans will lose $0.65 per mile driven by 2023. In Ceran's case, this amounts to an amount of $43,550.

How much of the $103,000 remains?

So, after the Uber commission of $38,000 and his other costs, which amount to $43,550 according to the tax authorities, Ceran is left with $22,450, which is approximately 19,500 euros. He still has to pay (income) tax, which is easily about twenty percent of his gross salary. You understand: there isn't much left. This does not stop Ceran from continuing to drive. He thinks he has enough left over to make a good living.