The dynamic rate of Uber is one of the most controversial elements of this application. One of the most criticized points is that there is no concrete way to know how much a trip will cost until it is time to take it. Fortunately, The company has created a tool to give users a better idea of ​​this section.

On July 16, the Uber app received a new update, which now provides a traffic forecast as well as travel times, in order to give an approximate price of what a trip will cost before you are ready to take it. All you need to do is enter the section of “Where to?” and then “Search in another city”, with this you will be able to see the average wait times and costs in different places.

With this information, users can now find out the wait time and cost of a ride in a given city. This information is based on historical data aggregated by recent Uber trips. While the update is already available to many users, There are still many who do not have access to this, so in the coming days this option will be available in more places.. On related topics, Uber no longer wants more partners. Similarly, Uber will record trips in Mexico.

Author’s Note:

This is a great option for all Uber users. Many times we have a trip planned, and when it comes time to take it, it ends up costing us more. With this we can have a rough idea of ​​how much we are going to spend on a trip.

Via: Uber