





Uber has announced that it will end its Rewards loyalty program starting in November. In an email sent to customers, the company announced the end of the initiative to focus on the Uber One subscription, aimed at the company’s most frequent and loyal customers.

Users will be able to earn points until the end of August and the last day to redeem them will be October 31st.

Launched in 2018, Uber Rewards is free and allows users to earn points by taking rides through the app and getting discounts on future rides.

Benefits also include better rated drivers, priority support and airport boarding.







