At the end of the ride, money can be deducted from the account of the financial institution

The users of Uber will be able to pay rides from the application with the PicPay using the available balance or card registered in the wallet since Wednesday (Feb.1, 2023). The action takes place through a partnership between the two companies.

As reported in a announcement to the press, PicPay’s more than 30 million users will have a direct connection to the ridesharing application.

For Marco Cruzdirector of partnerships at Uber in Brazil, “this unprecedented integration offers an even more pleasant experience to users who already have PicPay facilities”.

Adriano Navarini, director of PicPay PJ Financial Services, was responsible for the partnership and for expanding acceptance of the payment app. According to him, the collaboration offers an alternative to those who do not have a credit card and pay with cash, or Pix.

HOW IT WORKS?

To enable PicPay as a payment method, just follow the step-by-step instructions:

log into your account on the Uber platform and select “Portfolio” ;

go in “Payment methods” ;

click in “Add a payment method” ;

select “PicPay ”.



Playback/Uber PicPay option appears directly in the Uber app

When requesting the trip or delivery by Uber, just choose the PicPay payment option. The amount will be charged from the balance or cards registered in the PicPay account.