Uber is one of the largest ride-sharing platforms in the world. Founded not too long ago, namely in 2009, Uber offers a transport service with private drivers through a mobile application. Users can request a car from the comfort of their smartphone and pay directly via the app. A real revolution in the industry but very soon could undergo a big change! If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Uber: Ads Coming Soon!

Today’s news, we want to say it right away, originates from a report written by The Wall Street Journal which wanted to share a lot of information regarding an imminent change of the service. Apparently, the service will apply some pretty substantial ads in different situations.

While waiting for a driver, advertising videos will play, and the same will happen during the journey. In short, the app will be tinged with advertising! And of course it won’t help to avoid keeping it open, because the company will install tablets on car seats. Everything will also be extended to the company’s other applications, such as Uber Eats.

The good news is that for now the United States will be the only ones to test the novelty, the other states will be involved at the end of the year. In short, better prepare yourself for these advertising contents because the CEO specified that the company’s growth strategy is based precisely on them!

