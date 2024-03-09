According to the city hall of the city, located on the north coast of SP, the measure will help reduce bureaucracy in procedures

The city council of Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, declared an emergency in the municipality on Friday (8 March 2024) due to the damage caused by this week's rain. The measure is valid for 180 days.

According to the municipal administration, the measure will help reduce bureaucracy in procedures and was necessary to “guarantee the well-being of the population and local socioeconomic activities”, in addition to enabling an immediate response to combat the emergency situation. Here's the complete of the decree (PDF – 155 kB).

Since Wednesday (6th March), the city has been hit by heavy rains. On the night of the 5th (7th March), for example, the Bairro Folha Seca bridge was hit, which ended up leaving the community isolated. 6 people were unable to return to their homes and were sheltered at the Ernesmar school.

From Wednesday to Thursday, Ubatuba recorded a volume of 347 millimeters (mm) of rain, which caused several material and environmental damages. According to the city hall, landslides were recorded on the Oswaldo Cruz Highway, which remains closed, in addition to falling trees on the Monte Valério Road. There were also cases of people being left stranded. Classes had to be suspended.

Mongaguá

Not only the northern coast of the state was hit by heavy rains. In Mongaguá, on the south coast of São Paulo, this week's heavy rains left people homeless.

“In 2 days, it rained more than expected for the entire month of March. Along with this, we had a very high tide, undertow, strong winds and the rise of the Aguapeú River”said the Civil Defense coordinator, Francisco Henrique Camargo, in a note.

In Praia Grande, in Baixada Santista, the rain exceeded, in just 7 days, the average forecast for the entire month of March.

According to the municipal administration, the rainfall reached 411 mm, when expected for the entire month was 366 mm. The rain mainly affected the Jardim Alice subdivision, in the Cidade da Criança neighborhood, where there was a landslide in the hill area.

According to the city hall, although homes and public areas were damaged by the rain, there were no injuries.

With information from Brazil Agency.