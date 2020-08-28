A year ago, € uro fondsxpress presented the new UBAM – Multifunds Secular Trends. The fund invests in ten to 20 funds that focus on secular megatrends. By Jörn Kränicke

The last twelve months since the launch of the UBAM – Multifund Secular Trends have been turbulent. “In retrospect, the past year was a unique opportunity to assess the resilience of our strategy,” says Cédric Le Berre, senior analyst at Union Bancaire Privée. Active portfolio management decisions, along with an appropriate mix of topics and good choice on the part of managers, according to Le Berre, have enabled the strategy to outperform the broader market in both up and down phases. Manager Didier Chan-Voc-Chun’s fund has a purely thematic approach. He relies on a concentrated long-only portfolio of ten to 20 equity funds. The focus at UBAM is on four topics that will have a significant impact on both society and the global economy: population growth and consumer behavior are each weighted at around 30 percent. Disruptive innovation and climate change at around 20 percent each.

“As for the topics, technology, oncology and consumer growth strategies recorded a particularly strong performance, while infrastructure, finance & fintech and nutrition were the only topics that lagged behind the overall market,” says the expert. Nevertheless, UBAM has only changed the portfolio to two positions since inception. “Recently we slightly reduced the number of high-flyers in the technology and health sectors who were direct beneficiaries of the Covid 19 pandemic. To do this, we have slightly expanded our finance & fintech and climate & environment strategies,” says Le Berre. Infrastructure products that are part of the demographic development have also been reduced. In the coming years, Le Berre expects the demand for multi-thematic investments to increase in order to gain exposure to global stocks. “This is the ultimate way to achieve a balanced exposure to the four long-term trends.”

Conclusion: The fund has been doing well so far and is an excellent opportunity to benefit from the megatrends.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE