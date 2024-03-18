The Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant will update stamping equipment for the production of Patriot SUV bodies. It will be manufactured by the UAZ-Techinstrument company, a subsidiary of the automobile plant, which is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of equipment, the portal reported on March 18 Quto with reference to sources at the enterprise.

Thus, on the stamp for releasing the left side frame of the Patriot, the clamp will be replaced, as a result the quality of the frame will increase and the interface between the wind window and the A-pillar will improve. Engineers are also busy replacing the working parts of the stamp for producing the Patriot's front floor panel, which should improve the geometric parameters of the base of the car body.

“Design changes have been made to the sidewall central pillar reinforcement stamp to expand the door adjustment ranges during assembly line assembly. With such modifications, the view gaps on the body of the Patriot should become more accurate,” the note notes.

Finally, the company is modernizing the die for manufacturing the roof panel of the old UAZ cargo row (“loaf”). To replace the old plastic-concrete die, a new, especially large exhaust die is now being manufactured.

On March 12, it became known that the government of the Ulyanovsk region and Sollers PJSC signed a program to promote the development of the UAZ industrial site for 2024-2026. The program provides for measures to develop the automotive industry and infrastructure of the industrial territory of UAZ.

On February 20, it was reported that the first UAZ model to receive a new manual transmission produced by Sollers will be the UAZ Profi. It is planned that the first cars will begin to be equipped with these gearboxes in the last quarter of 2024.