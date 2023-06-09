UAZ manufacturer Sollers plans to produce two models of electric trucks in 2024

A subsidiary of Sollers PJSC plans to launch in 2024 two models of electric vehicles based on Atlant and Argo light commercial vehicles. This is reported with reference to the chairman of the board of directors of the company Adil Shirinov. Interfax.

According to Shirinov, it was decided to organize serial production of cars in Yelabuga. The assembly will be carried out by Sollers Alabuga LLC, established after Ford left Russia and the assembly of Ford Transit was stopped in the country. At the facilities of the former joint venture, the production of light commercial vehicles (LCV) was created. The company produced a semi-hooded “Atlant” weighing 2.5-4.2 tons and a cabover “Argo” weighing 2.5-3.5 tons based on Chinese JACs.

Earlier, the Sollers group, which owns the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ), announced the restart of production at an enterprise in Vladivostok, where the Mazda CX-9, Mazda CX-5 and Mazda 6 models were previously assembled. According to the governor of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako, the site will work in partnership with PRC companies from August 2023.

Also, electric cars in Russia will be assembled by the Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad. Three Chinese brands will be presented at the plant: BAIC, Chery and Kaiyi, some of these vehicles will be trucks, some will be light and medium-duty. At the same time, a certain proportion of cars are going to be produced with a gasoline engine.