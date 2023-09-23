Tensions continue in the United States between the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, the largest organization representing workers in the automotive sector and the country’s automotive giants. In particular Stellantis and General Motors with Ford which instead seems to have been spared by the new measures implemented by the strikers to demand better treatment, starting with a salary increase, then moving on to a reduction in working hours and the equalization of conditions for new hires.

The unions’ move against Stellantis and GM

From midnight on Friday 22 September the strike was in fact extended to 38 Stellantis and GM plants, with Ford instead demonstrating greater foresight according to Uaw representatives. “At noon today (yesterday for those reading this) all General Motors and Stellantis spare parts distribution centers will be on strike”said United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain “We will shut down parts distribution until these two companies come to their senses and come to the table with a serious offer.”

The component chain was affected

With this move the unions aim to put the two groups in difficulty, hitting the component destruction chain. Blocking the centers could slowly paralyze the dealers’ ability to source replacement parts. The reaction from General Motors was not long in coming, indicating the Uaw’s move as “unnecessary”, while confirming its willingness to continue negotiations.

Stellantis’ reaction

The Stellantis group was less diplomatic, entrusting its bitterness to a statement: “We question whether the union leadership ever had an interest in reaching an agreement in a timely manner. They appear more concerned with pursuing their own political agendas than negotiating in the best interests of our employees and the sustainability of our U.S. operations, given fierce market competition.”