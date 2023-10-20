Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/10/2023 – 20:11

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain said negotiations for a new labor contract with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have advanced. However, Fain has threatened to expand the strike, currently six weeks long, if there is no further change.

The union leader said during a live broadcast that the automakers had each offered 23% wage increases to factory workers over more than four years. This would equate to record contracts for these employees, but companies still have room to improve their offerings, Fain highlighted.

The 88-year-old union is simultaneously attacking all three Detroit automakers for the first time in its history. About one in five of the companies’ 146,000 unionized workers is on strike at six factories and dozens of parts distribution centers.

Fain said Friday he had heard calls from some members to put a proposed deal to a vote. He said workers have the final authority, but union leadership will not yet present a temporary agreement for consideration.