The UAW has never had any problem taking a political stance in the run-up to a presidential election. And this case is no exception: since Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the White House, the association has been mobilizing in support of the Democratic candidate. Kamala Harris and encouraged her nearly 400,000 workers to vote for her. And that’s not all, because in the last few hours the union he has openly lashed out against Donald Trump.

UAW sues Trump and Musk

Or rather, against Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The reason? An attempt by the two to “threaten and intimidate workers“, which is why the UAW itself has announced that it has filed a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board, more conveniently known as the NLRB, against the two directly involved.

Charge of threat and intimidation

This was reported by Ansa, which on this occasion reiterated that the UAW union could really play a decisive role in this election, especially in swing states like Michigan, which is crucial to winning in November. The association is targeting an exchange between Trump and Musk that took place during their conversation broadcast live on X, according to which the former complimented the latter for being “a great headhunter“.

What to expect

Trump was referring to the fact that South African managers have rarely shown any inclination to tolerate the strike in his companies. “The Tesla boss did not respond and simply chuckled, which perhaps will make it more difficult for the NLRB to take action – we read on Ansa – Under federal law, workers cannot be fired for striking, and threatening to do so is illegal under the National Labor Relations Act, the UAW said in a statement.