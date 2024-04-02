Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked Tatarstan for the first time since the beginning of the Northern Military District, there were casualties

For the first time since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), drones attacked Tatarstan. This was reported by the press service of the head of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov in Telegram-channel.

In Yelabuga, due to the destruction of the premises, according to preliminary data, several people were injured, and assistance is being provided to them. At the same time, no serious damage was recorded due to the drone attack, the authorities clarified.

“All services are on high alert. Now it is extremely important to remain calm and not give in to panic,” Minnikhanov’s press service said in a statement.

According to her information, drones tried to hit enterprises in Elabuga and Nizhnekamsk, the technological process of the enterprises was not disrupted.

Tatarstan is located approximately 1,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. It borders on eight regions of Russia – Chuvashia, Mari El, Udmurtia, Bashkiria, as well as the Kirov, Ulyanovsk, Orenburg and Samara regions.