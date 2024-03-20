UAV detachment commander: unmanned aircraft can become a separate branch of the military

Unmanned aircraft may soon become a separate branch of the military. The emergence of new drone troops was admitted by the commander of a detachment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with the call sign Rescuer in a conversation with RIA News.

“I think that unmanned aircraft are not even the future, they are the present. It is now developing. It's much cheaper than using projectiles, rockets and the like. And the effect is equal, and maybe even greater,” he said.

According to Rescuer, in the near future entire military units may appear where only UAV operators will serve.

It is noted that military cadets at the training center acquire and practice skills in piloting FPV drones (first-person view) on a simulator. During the training period, which is 120 hours, the operator develops the finger motor skills necessary to control the device and acquires piloting skills.

Earlier in March, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that in the northern direction in the zone of a special military operation, engineers of the “Southern” group of forces are using FPV drones to strike Ukrainian positions and clear mines.