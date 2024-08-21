Governor Gusev: UAV attack threat declared in Voronezh region

A threat of attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been declared in the Voronezh Region. This was reported by the head of the Russian region, Alexander Gusev, in his Telegram-channel.

“Please remain calm. Air defense forces are at the ready. Stay tuned for further notifications from the regional government or the Russian Emergencies Ministry,” the governor wrote.

Earlier, residents of the Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions were warned about the danger of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In addition, a ballistic danger was declared in Sevastopol.