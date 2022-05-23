Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Through social networks, the video of a UAS high school student taking the “prohibited steps” during the Student Day celebrations.

Before the celebrations of the Student’s Day in a high school of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa they brought banda music, but a young man became the center of attention on the dance floor.

While several young people danced to the rhythm of the song “Let me touch the cococha”, a student stood with his arms crossed in front of his chest and performing the movements with his legs, performing the famous Russian dance Kasatschok Loy Loy.

The video first went viral on TikTok. and it was recorded by the user @eme_je.

“Fit into society or be happy?” You can read in the description where users commented that the 3 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine took effect on the student.

“Uff I wish I could dance like him. Not just anyone.” “What good knees the nose has!” Users wrote when they were surprised by the incredible dance steps of the young man.