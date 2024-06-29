Yesterday, important news emerged that suggests that the conflict of the UAS this in the process of being unblocked.

First of all, the Sinaloa Congress HE gave up of the legal dispute who had agreed with the UAS according to the Higher Education Law of the State of Sinaloabecause it prevented him from conducting the process of reform from his Organic Law.

This maneuver of Morenoist Congress means nothing less than the University Council of the UASwill be able to carry out under your control the consultation for bliss reform to Organic Lawas he had been demanding, and once carried out, he would deliver the results to Congress so that it could proceed with the appropriate legislative process.

An announcement like this can only be made when there are firm scenarios. The first thing is that, given the resignation of Congress to continue the litigation, a chess game begins. In principle, the UAS is free to lead the reform process. There would be no reason not to do so, so it is very certain that upon returning from vacation the call for applications will be launched for this purpose. It is expected that it will have a proposal that suits the interests of the group that controls it. However, once the ball must be passed to Congress, the final text of the law will remain in the terms agreed upon by the Morenista majority.

It is likely that behind this legal obstacle to advance the reform of the UAS, there is a negotiation that already has authorization from the highest political spheres of the country. If this is so, no one will stop Rubén Rocha Moya in his intentions to control her.

On the other hand, there is no doubt that there are proposals for reparatory agreements in criminal proceedings open to Uaseño officials. There will be a kind of negotiated amnesty. In exchange for what? We would have to ask ourselves, then make room for Governor Rocha Moya’s obsession with returning to the University the universal election to appoint rector and directors, which in turn is controversial, since it is not It has been proven that universal voting is the panacea to solve the major problems of governance of an institution of nearly 200,000 students.

The consultation, whatever it may be, must be broad, legitimate, representative and give university students and Sinaloan society the opportunity to express themselves about the new institution, which adjusts to the times of change we live in.

In our opinion there should not be a direct election, but rather an indirect one, through mechanisms that ratify what meritocratic commissions carry out to choose the best candidates.

In addition, provisions in accordance with human rights and principles regarding gender equality and a life free of violence will have to be incorporated. Accountability and transparency are central so that any institutional project can advance with the support of the three levels of government. It will also be important to provide the university court with the capacity to correct acts of collegiate authorities and thus give constitutionality to internal life. With these bases, university students will be able to freely build an educational project. If, due to haste, an incomplete law is approved, like the previous ones, the university conflict will arise again sooner rather than later.

