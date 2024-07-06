The efforts which carries out the Congress of the State of Sinaloa to read all the initiatives of reform to the Organic Law of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa that have been presented to have opinions that will be consulted once classes return, you will find a enormous resistance between group that controls the institution.

During these months it has been proven that The UAS is a kind of quasi-military organization that It will be difficult to transform without any significant actions that collapse all the hard power structure that has been formed during more than 15 years.

It is likely that in the Chamber of Deputies A very important document may emerge from among all the initiatives submitted, but they will be of no use if there is no willingness on the part of the university part to participate in the consultation, and then make a new law a reality.

A major negotiation must be opened for this to happen, it will have to deal with the criminal proceedings in which a group of officials are accused, otherwise this process will become bogged down.

If Congress holds a consultation with the university sector doing nothing, just to legitimize the exercise it is carrying out, things will become even more complicated.

Also, to unlock the serious university problems Several interlocutors are needed, but they are currently absent. It is necessary that the municipalities, civil society, businessmen, and the media, form part of a great dialogue to find a solution to a problem that will not be resolved with a law without consensus and in the courts. A negotiation scheme is missing to bring this crisis to an acceptable end.

We will also have to pay close attention to the content of the law on the appointment of authorities. The last reform in 2013 that authorized the reelection of the rector fostered so many blunders and abuses that a repetition of this figure must be avoided. Similarly, too much expectation is being placed on universal suffrage to eradicate so many years of cacique rule, but those who think this way may be wrong.

A new organic law is needed for the coming decades, and the universal vote figure will only be useful in the short term and may leave the University in a permanent state of turmoil that will not allow it internal stability.

The main thing is being forgotten, which is that the University needs a new academic project that goes beyond changing who holds power. It must be guaranteed that the university community exercises autonomy in an authentic, democratic, inclusive and legal manner, which means governing itself for academic development, and not for political control.

Regardless of the direction that the institutional transformation takes, it will also be necessary to take into account that during these five years hundreds of teachers and workers have been harmed by repression, and that in the new legal situation that the UAS takes, they will have to be addressed. This will also force us to overturn all the blunders made at the administrative level, in the payroll, in the budget, in the stimulus programs. This shows the complexity of what we have before us, which goes beyond passing a law.

Suspicious violence

Something strange is happening in the leadership of the UAS, which is the protagonist of very suspicious acts of violence, such as the attack suffered yesterday by Arnoldo Valle, a strong man of Cuenism. Before that, José Carlos Aceves, former leader of Suntuas, was attacked.

Farewell to Mara Arechiga

The combative Mara Aréchiga Torres, member of the Collective of Active Sinaloan Women led by Tere Guerra, has passed away. She was her alternate deputy. She was a great Sinaloan. May she rest in peace.

More from the same author:

UAS. End of the conflict?

UAS. The upcoming negotiation

New winds

#UAS #careful