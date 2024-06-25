“We are astonished and disconcerted to see that no one is intervening”, but that “indeed, many regions of Northern Italy, not having passed the so-called ‘Cutting queues’ decree, are authorizing pharmacies to carry out diagnostic screening, recognizing funds. For these reasons, we ask support for the authorities, in particular for the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, guarantor and guardian of the law and the Constitution, and we announce an upcoming massive demonstration in September, awaiting a summons from the Ministry of Health, which has been requested for months now, but which was not followed up by any feedback, probably because we are not as important as pharmacists.” The Uap, the National Union of clinics, polyclinics, institutions and private hospitals, chaired by Mariastella Giorlandino, renews its request for a meeting, announcing a “press conference at the Chamber of Deputies” for Thursday 27 June at 4pm.

“We hope that the minister” Orazio Schillaci “can convene the trade associations belonging to the UAP, to bring clarity to the state of Italian healthcare, to reiterate that any healthcare activity must be carried out by structures that are in possession of the 420 requirements set out in the decree legislative n. 502/1992, that competent specialists are needed and that the management of citizens’ health cannot be delegated to a pharmacist or a structure with municipal authorization”, urge the private clinics in a note.

“The statements released yesterday by Undersecretary Marcello Gemmato on the ‘Report’ program left us completely dismayed, and in fact, despite being a pharmacist with a long history, he admitted that there is no procedure or guarantee on the tests carried out in the pharmacy, nor that there is signature of the person carrying them out. On the contrary, the Minister of Health, being the excellent professional that he is, was astonished by this statement, knowing full well that no clinical results or reports can be released without the signature of the responsible doctor. so?”, asks Uap. “We ask ourselves, with what spirit and what future procedures will citizens be protected? What reasons will be given to ensure that pharmacies can carry out medical activities in derogation of current regulations?”. And finally, concludes the union of private clinics, “how can pharmacies, without regional authorizations and requirements, take away from the 95,000 laboratories present in the area a portion of affiliated tests without issuing a certain diagnosis of the test performed, which moreover is recognized a greater reimbursement compared to that attributed to public hospitals and affiliated laboratories and clinics?”.