The Uap, the National Union of Outpatient Clinics, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals, asks the Government that “the same 2012 tariff list and the Lea be maintained, with an indexation of 75% starting from 2025. Not being able to continue to maintain the current tariff list and the Lea will, in fact, cause considerable damage also to the same public structures and hospitals, many of which are already in recovery plans”. Thus Mariastella Giorlandino, president of the Uap, in a letter to the institutions.

“Furthermore, we ask the State Accounting Office for clarifications regarding the criteria for allocating funds dedicated to prevention screenings within pharmacies, which should complete the experimentation in 2025, and in particular we ask to know where the aforementioned funds were obtained, given that in this area the Regions have each proceeded in a completely autonomous manner, in self-regulation, allocating funds to pharmacies, lacking the requirements of professionalism, competence and adequacy of the professionals who perform the health services, who moreover do not assume any civil and criminal liability in the event of any diagnostic error”, continues the Uap president.

“This allocation, therefore, is in stark contrast to the statements according to which the Italian healthcare system is lacking in funds – he warns – which is why it was identified as necessary to reduce costs for accredited private healthcare facilities and public hospitals, whose prices have been frozen since 1991, while funds are allocated for pharmacies, creating an evident economic disparity. For these reasons, we ask the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the State Accounting Office for clarifications on the destination of the funds that from 2024 were to be indexed to healthcare facilities, as indicated by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and for which a dispensation had been established on the budget caps of 1% in 2024, 3% in 2025 and 4% from 2026, which were to modulate the spending caps. Finally – concludes Giorlandino – we ask that the Regions account for the funding provided and we ask for the appointment of a Body that verifies that the Regions comply with national regulations and the provisions of the Ministry of Economy and Finance”.