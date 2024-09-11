The Uap, the National Union of Outpatient Clinics, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitalsgot in Sicily a first ‘victory’ against the expansion of spaces for examinations and visits in pharmacies, the so-called pharmacy of services. “Today the decision of the TAR of Sicily was published which, accepting the requests formulated by the trade associations, has clearly established that, in the absence of a suitable regulatory basis, the regional administrations cannot issue provisions that allow pharmacies to provide new services and additional benefits in premises separate from those where the pharmacy itself is located”. This is what the Uap said in a note commenting on the order of the TAR of Sicily which “accepted the precautionary request” and set “the hearing of the case at the public hearing of 14 January 2025”. This is the first decision of an administrative court with respect to the appeals that the Uap has made in various regions.

“We are certain that the ruling of the administrative judge, which reaffirms the dutiful and necessary respect for the principle of legality in administrative action, is taken into due consideration by all the competent authorities in the matter”, underlines Mariastella Giorlandino, president of Uap. “Our association is very happy to begin to see that legality is coming forward”, concludes the president.