September 26, 2024 | 09.46
The Uap – National Union of Outpatient Clinics, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals promoted in Rome the national demonstration to protect private accredited facilities for an efficient and safe healthcare service to the citizen, which brought together in Rome the entire sector, to defend the professional dignity of the private, accredited and non-accredited.
