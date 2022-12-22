Monterrey, NL. Raúl Acosta Murillo, a biotechnology student at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), is developing a vaccine against dengue, a communicable disease that in Latin America puts around 500 million people at risk. He will attend Stockholm, Sweden next year, invited by the Nobel Foundation.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), today dengue affects most of the countries of Asia and Latin America, and is one of the main causes of hospitalization and death of the population.

In Latin America, the number of cases increased in 40 years from 1.5 million in the 1980s to 16.2 million from 2010 to 2019.

UANL was distinguished nationally at ExpoCiencias 2022 for the project In silico design and production of a multiepitopic peptide vaccine against dengue virusdeveloped by Acosta Murillo, with the advice of Héber Miguel Torres Cordero.

Sixth-semester student of the degree in genomic biotechnology, at the Faculty of Biological Sciences, Acosta won in the superior category, Medicine and Health area, among more than 430 projects of young people from all entities in Mexico and countries such as Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Italy, Paraguay and Peru.

In December 2023, he will attend the International Seminar for Young Scientists in Stockholm, Sweden, organized by the Nobel Prize Museum, in which the 20 best projects worldwide will participate, and in which he will be able to live with scientists who have received that award. .

“The work began after an investigation in which we found that the UN has a program that seeks to eradicate neglected tropical diseases, including dengue,” explained the young man.

Currently, there is no specific medicine to treat the disease and the existing vaccine, Dengvaxia, can only be applied after confirming that the person has it through a laboratory test.

“The innovation or technology of our vaccine is that we use another methodology in manufacturing, in which we study the proteins that make up the dengue virus and seek to incorporate the most important elements,” explained the young man.

He added: “What we did was identify the parts of the dengue virus that could protect a person against that microorganism and then, applying genetic engineering and biotechnology, make a new protein that had all the important pieces to trigger an immune reaction.” .

The vaccine is still in its initial phase and experimental tests are expected to begin next year, which could indicate whether it has a prosperous future.