Monterey, NL. Given the recent wave of fires in the mountainous area and the urban area of ​​Nuevo León and the persistent environmental contamination, students from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) created an anti-fire foam that is friendly to the environment.

The students explained that it is the “Synbiofoam” foam, created from the protein of a species of frog from the region and the e-colli bacterium, applied by the International Genetically Engineered Machines (iGEM) team. in English).

This scientific team, led by Daniela Álvarez Robledo, from the UANL Faculty of Biological Sciences, specified that the project is inspired by nature; They studied the foam that frogs produce naturally to protect their eggs, and when they noticed its resistance, they thought of making it synthetic.

“We are inspired by them to use them to put out fires, mainly for two reasons, the issue of drought, which is no longer efficient and it is no longer feasible to use water to put out fires and apart from the foams that already exist are polluting, they are toxic” , he detailed.

Although they are still in the testing stage, the team is looking for approaches to launch the foam on the market.

“We did the first fire tests, they were at the Fire Department facilities, we did some controlled fires with different types of fuels and with the support of experts who know how fire behaves,” Álvarez Robledo said.

As background, this student scientific team, in 2021, won a gold medal and won “The Best Environmental Project” of the iGEM among more than 300 teams, which makes them one of the 10 best teams in the world.

The UANL team is the first Mexican team to obtain this international distinction in the contest where universities such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), the IPN’s Center for Research and Advanced Studies ( Cinvestav), Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Occidente (ITESO) and the Monterrey, CEM, CCM and Chihuahua Campuses of ITESM.