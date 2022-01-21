Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The rector of the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico (UAIM), Ignacio Flores Ruiz, received an endowment of 100 blankets, donated by the Merza Foundation, managed by Abelardo Alcaraz Armendáriz, which the UAIM will deliver to families in need of indigenous peoples and vulnerable communities, thus following up on actions that strengthen their links with the communities.

Flores Ruiz said he was grateful to the Merza Foundation for this donation, and stressed that the UAIM has a great commitment to society. “Actions like this come to reaffirm their support for vulnerable communities.”

For his part, the teacher Abelardo Alcaraz mentioned that these blankets will go to different communities of the most marginalized and vulnerable in the northern region of Sinaloa, among some of them he mentioned towns such as La Fortuna in Ahome, the Ranchito de Mochicahui, La Ladrillera, among some other communities in the municipality of El Fuerte.