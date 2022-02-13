On Sunday afternoon, Boca and UAI Urquiza played the first final of the Argentine Women’s Federal Cup at the Arsenal stadium, in Sarandí, province of Buenos Aires. Without an audience in the stands, those from Villa Lynch kept the title after beating them 2-1 the xeneixes.
Two great goals, first by Micaela Sandoval two minutes into the second half and then by Tamara Hardie at 31 minutes, gave UAI Urquiza the victory. The partial draw had been another great goal from Boca’s historic scorer, Andrea Ojeda.
UAI Urquiza took revenge for the lost final in December for the Clausura 2021 Tournament, when Boca won 5-2 and kept the title. The Warriors they broke the team’s winning streak xeneixe. The two teams will have to face each other again to see who will be crowned Super Champion, in the match between last season’s champion and the champion of this first Federal Cup.
With this title, UAI carries 6 championships in its showcases: it was champion of the first division national tournament in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019.
In the first half, the teams did not take advantage of either the scoreboard or the development of the game. It took more than twenty minutes to reach the rival goal, the game was played in the midfield, with the two teams very close, betting on stealing the ball in that place on the field. Those directed by Toti Iglesias made it difficult for him to climb to the forwards and midfielders of Boca. Sandoval blocked the way for Cruz and Núñez for Urbani, who was the first to arrive with a ball that ended up in Olivera’s hands. By the side of the Warriors, the first to bother Oliveros was Falfán. However, until 31′, neither of them had arrived clearly. In that minute, Boca had it, which ended without being able to connect a center at the feet of Yamila Rodríguez.
The second half started radically different. UAI Urquiza knew that Boca has a habit of going out looking for him from the start and he wanted to contain it, going looking for it too. Micaela Sandoval defined from outside the area and scored a great goal, two minutes into the second half. But the joy was short-lived, a minute later, Andrea Ojeda hit the ball and defined the far post to give Boca a partial tie. The teams came and went, already more open than in the first half, generating more arrivals at the rival goal, with changes to replace the fatigue that the pressure in the midfield had meant, and UAI Urquiza got the victory through Tamara’s great goal Hardie who lowered the ball with his shoulder, and settled it in the air volley, over Laurina Oliveros. Later, the warriors closed behind, managed the game times and Boca could not arrive.
