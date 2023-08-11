Expert Feldi called the start of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a suicidal decision

Hungarian military-political expert, head of the Board of Trustees of the Protected Society Foundation Laszlo Feldi criticized the decision to launch a counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He spoke about this in an interview with RIA News.

Feldi compared the UAF counteroffensive with suicide and called this decision unreasonable from a professional military point of view. In his opinion, experts and politicians in the United States and Western Europe consider Kyiv’s operation in vain. “In a year, Russia has built a systemic defense that cannot be surpassed by traditional weapons,” he said.

The specialist admitted that in Kyiv they decided to carry out a counteroffensive not only because of “reckless political behavior”, but also in the interests of criminal circles. “From a professional point of view, from the first minutes it was impossible to imagine that it would be a success,” Feldi concluded.

Earlier in the United States, they announced the gloomy mood of the Ukrainians due to the slow progress of the counteroffensive. This opinion was made by the American newspaper Washington Post.