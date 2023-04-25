The United Arab Emirates University, in cooperation with academic institutions, universities and Japanese research centers, published about 284 joint research papers during the period 2017-2023. Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Vice-Deputy for Scientific Research at the UAEU, said that the UAEU places great emphasis on international research partnerships, to enhance its outputs research and its impact, pointing out that cooperation with Japanese academic institutions, universities and research centers resulted in the publication of 284 joint research papers during that period, according to the Scopus database.

Dr. Murad stressed that research cooperation with Japanese universities and research institutions depends on several factors and capabilities, including a common vision and research fields, the availability of distinguished researchers from both sides, and the availability of an appropriate infrastructure to conduct research experiments and field tests to achieve the goals of joint research studies.

He explained that the areas of research cooperation with Japanese universities differ according to the research capabilities and interests of the two parties, as the percentage of joint research publications during the aforementioned period in the fields of engineering and technology reached 39.11%, while the percentage of research publications in the field of physical sciences reached 22.2%, and the percentage of research publications in the field of health reached and medicine 17.11%.

It is noteworthy that the UAEU has research cooperation with 140 universities and academic institutions in Japan.