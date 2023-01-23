The United Arab Emirates University has revealed that it has obtained 24 new patents and issued 2,324 research publications in 2022, including 1,013 research publications related to the goals of sustainable development. In scientific progress that serves humanity in general and the local environment in particular.

Associate Deputy for Scientific Research, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Murad, confirmed that the United Arab Emirates University is working to strengthen its connection and interaction with the community, devoting its international academic expertise in finding appropriate solutions to problems facing various sectors of society, and intensifying efforts to prepare a new generation of researchers and thinkers, indicating that the university provides A new group of projects and research opportunities every year, as these projects support faculty members and students in topics and projects of global dimensions that include various strategic areas such as: renewable energy, mobility, education, health, information technology, water resources, and space exploration.

Overall research results are evaluated by the number of SCOPUS publications in a given time period. Based on records extracted on January 4, 2023 from SCOPUS, UAEU has issued 2,324 research publications in 2022, including 1,013 research publications related to the SDGs. While the number of citations from 2022 publications reached more than 4,628, while the United Arab Emirates University has so far obtained 227 patents, and in 2022, 28 new patents were registered and 24 patents granted.

And by analyzing the 2022 publications, according to the research topic, the percentage of publications related to engineering reached 10.8%, and in medicine and health sciences 9.4%, while the percentage of publications related to computer science reached 7.9%, and those related to social sciences reached 6.7%.

Dr. Ahmed Murad also reports that the quality of research results is evaluated based on the proportion of publications in top-ranked journals.

In 2022, 26.9% of papers will be published in top-ranked journals (10%), 67.3% in top-ranked journals (25%).