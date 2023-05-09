The United Arab Emirates University participated in the Second International Conference on Engineering, Technology and Management, which was organized by the Sri Nanarih Institute in Adur, India, from May 4-6.

The university was represented by Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Vice President for Scientific Research at UAEU, as a keynote speaker, who gave a virtual presentation at the opening session of the conference for the keynote speakers and participated in a research paper entitled: “The Role of Higher Education in Reducing the Effects of Climate Change and Achieving the United Nations Development Goals sustainable”, explaining the role of the UAE University as an institutional model in achieving global goals and contributing to reducing the effects of climate change.

Dr. Ahmed Murad indicated in his intervention that the UAE University, since its inception, has been keen to enhance its scientific contributions globally, and is working to achieve its global vision through the effective impact on scientific societies by linking the educational system with the goals of sustainable development, and the university’s consolidation within its strategic role of environmental sustainability through Education, scientific research and community contribution.

In his presentation, he stated that the UAEU contributed through scientific research in providing innovative scientific solutions to research challenges related to the goals of sustainable development, as it launched the Sustainable Development Goals Research Program for undergraduate students, in which 467 students from various colleges are participating in 103 research projects in its second session. Compared to 256 students and 56 research projects in the first cycle of 2021.

He pointed out that the percentage of research production related to the goals of sustainable development for researchers from the UAE University is estimated at 40% of the total research production during the period from 2017-2023.

The Associate Deputy for Scientific Research explained in his intervention that the UAE University has aligned academic programs with scientific research through postgraduate programs and university education programs such as the Master of Environmental Sciences and Sustainability, which is offered by the College of Science, in addition to other programs in the Colleges of Engineering, Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine. Awareness among the various groups of society, through specialized scientific workshops, lectures and scientific conferences, of the importance of social responsibility in achieving the desired goals of the sustainable development goals.