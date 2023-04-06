The National Center for Water and Energy at the United Arab Emirates University, in cooperation with the Department of Earth Sciences at the College of Science, organized a scientific symposium entitled “Opportunities within the Ambitious UAE Nuclear Research and Development Program.”

The symposium was presented by Dr. Saeed Al Ameri, from the Department of Nuclear Engineering at Khalifa University, and Abdullah Al Ali, Senior Research and Development Engineer at Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

The symposium dealt with several topics, including educational opportunities and postgraduate studies in the field of nuclear engineering at Khalifa University, which are in line with the future goals of the Emirates Nuclear Corporation for the next sixty years, and this includes updated postgraduate study programs and targeted training opportunities.

The symposium also dealt with the relationship of the knowledge economy with nuclear energy, and the sustainability goals involved in academic, vocational and industrial preparation and local economic growth.