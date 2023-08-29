Tomorrow, the United Arab Emirates University will organize a two-day recruitment fair, with the participation of 40 government and private entities, under the slogan “Employment is your way to success” in the Great Hall of the Crescent Building, with the aim of supporting students and graduates and introducing them to the requirements of the labor market and the job and training opportunities available to them.

The Director of the Center for Employment and Alumni Affairs, Yazia Al-Dhaheri, stated that the aim of the exhibition is to provide a platform for students and graduates to communicate with employers from various sectors, and to explore wide horizons of job opportunities, internships and graduate training programs offered by the concerned companies and institutions, allowing them to gain a broad view. About labor market data, building professional networks, and enhancing their future life prospects.

She added that a group of preparatory workshops will be organized prior to the exhibition, aiming to introduce students to job interviews and train them on them, in addition to reviewing CVs with specialists and people with specialization in human resources, noting that activities will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition that include a number of professional workshops in cooperation with the Council. The competitiveness of Emirati cadres (Nafis), ADNOC and the Abu Dhabi Chamber, in addition to reviewing success stories in the private sector.

During the exhibition, the recruitment platform “UAE University – Job Explorer” will be launched. This digital platform is a strong link between young people and employers looking for emerging talents from the UAE University, enabling employers to announce job or training vacancies, search for CVs, and conduct Job interviews with talented candidates for employment.

