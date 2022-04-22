Al Ain (WAM)

The UAE University confirmed that based on awareness of the importance of books and related vital activities for the advancement of society, it was keen to support the relentless efforts of the state within the First Nation University with the aim of racing against time in the field of progress and modernization, noting that for this purpose it held reading festivals, competitions and incentives for books and authorship in various fields. Fields of scientific and literary creativity, in addition to allocating a month for reading.

On the occasion of World Book Day, which falls on April 23 each year, Dr. Mona Ali Al-Sahili, a professor in the Department of Arabic Language at the College of Humanities at the UAE University, said that creativity is an energy latent in written texts, which glows only by reading, which releases words from their minds to soar the thought in Realms of discovery and knowledge.

She explained that the book today is facing the technological progress of international communication networks through its various screens, as well as satellite channels, which has made its presence less in homes, and its use and attention is almost limited to a few groups. Each year as World Book and Copyright Day, with the aim of highlighting the magical power of books as a link between the past and the future, and a bridge linking generations and across cultures.

Al-Sahli added: “Our ancient heritage has been filled with texts that encourage knowledge and acquisition of knowledge, encourage it, and decorate it for people, as seeking knowledge is an obligation for every Muslim, as narrated from the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, and thus our ancestors – the builders of thought and civilization – cared and appreciated the book. His rightful destiny, as an effective means for the dissemination of knowledge, and a necessary tool for intellectual enlightenment, and their books are filled with celebration of him, praising his companionship, and encouraging his company. And be comforted in loneliness.”.. as “they balance between the companionship of the book and the companionship of the sons of man, so that the book is a companion and friend.”