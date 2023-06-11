The United Arab Emirates University has achieved a new leap in the global rankings by ranking in 10 goals of sustainable development, according to the impact rating of the Times Higher Education for the year 2023. It obtained a global impact rating ranging between 301 and 400.

The university announced that it had achieved for the first time 10 of the 17 sustainable development goals, including: Goal One: Poverty Eradication, Goal Two: Eradication of Hunger, Goal Three: Good Health and Full Well-Being, Goal Four: Quality Education, and Goal Five: Balance The sixth goal: clean water and sanitation, the seventh goal: clean and affordable energy, the eighth goal: decent work and economic growth, the tenth goal: reducing inequalities, and the seventeenth goal: partnerships to achieve the goals. The university was also ranked among the top 50 universities in the world in the fourth goal of quality education.

The university succeeded in achieving a global ranking ranging between 101 and 200 in the sixth goal of clean water and sanitation, the seventh goal of clean and affordable energy, and the tenth goal of reducing inequalities.

Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Vice President for Scientific Research and Chairman of the Global Ranking Accelerators Committee at the United Arab Emirates University, explained that the ranking results reflect the university’s continuous commitment to promoting sustainable development goals. These achievements confirm the university’s prestigious position as a major contributor to facing the challenges of sustainable development through strategic initiatives, especially in the field of scientific research. The university has published about 4,400 research papers compatible with the goals of sustainable development between 2017 and 2023, highlighting its effective contribution to finding scientific and innovative solutions.