TAQA said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange that Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company owns Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company, which was established in 2005, and is the sole entity responsible for collecting and treating wastewater, in addition to producing recycled water in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The statement said the company also owns a “growing” network of wastewater pipelines with a length of approximately 13,000 km, with a capacity to treat water of approximately 1.3 million cubic metres per day through 43 stations, and includes regulated assets worth approximately 17.5 billion dirhams.

The statement stressed that Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company contributes to expanding TAQA’s capabilities in the field of water management, “and the deal will add significant value to TAQA’s asset base and further enhance its position in terms of highly predictable and guaranteed cash flows, as well as long-term revenues.”