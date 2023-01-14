The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Amsterdam, Sky NRG, Evos Amsterdam and Zenith Energy to cooperate in developing a green hydrogen supply chain that focuses on producing it in Abu Dhabi and exporting it to the Netherlands through the Port of Amsterdam to support the Dutch and European markets..

The green hydrogen will be delivered to key sectors in Europe and will be used to produce sustainable aviation fuel, in the steel industry, as fuel for marine cargo vessels, and will also be supplied to new and emerging European shipping companies via pipelines, trucks and ships, according to the statement..

The statement said that the signatory parties will explore several methods of hydrogen transportation, with a focus on liquid organic hydrogen and liquid hydrogen carriers.

The Port of Amsterdam, the operator of Europe’s fourth-largest port, is committed to expanding the potential of green hydrogen and is cooperating closely with the commercial players active in its port on the development of green hydrogen, according to the statement..

SkyNRG, the global leader in sustainable aviation fuels, is developing a network of sustainable aviation fuel production facilities that require green hydrogen as an energy source. Zenith Energy and Avos Amsterdam are operators of a group of the most prominent mixing and storage stations in the port, with the first developing the liquid hydrogen supply chain, while the second working on the liquid organic hydrogen carrier supply chain..

Last December, Masdar announced the new shareholder structure and the launch of its new management dedicated to green hydrogen, as it aims to enhance its production capacity to reach 100 gigawatts of renewable energy and produce one million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

Masdar is currently involved in a number of green hydrogen projects. It has signed agreements with state-supported Egyptian institutions to cooperate in developing green hydrogen production plants in Egypt, aiming to produce up to 480,000 tons of green hydrogen per year by 2030, through electrolyzers with a capacity of 4 gigawatts..

It is noteworthy that the production of green hydrogen takes place with green electricity generated from renewable energy sources such as wind energy or solar energy, in a process that separates the water molecule into oxygen and hydrogen through electrolysis..

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, hydrogen will be an essential component of the zero-emissions energy system, and will play a major role in decarbonizing sectors that are difficult to operate with electricity, such as heavy industry and the transportation sector..

The global green hydrogen market is expected to reach $72 billion by 2030, while PwC has estimated that hydrogen demand could range from 150 to 500 million metric tons per year by 2050..