Shareholders had announced an increase to 15 percent from 10 percent on Tuesday, citing strong demand.

The Gulf region is witnessing a boom in IPOs, with the governments of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai encouraging state-led listing programmes, to take advantage of high oil prices and the relative scarcity of such offers in other markets.

The two sources familiar with the matter said that no decision has yet been taken on the shares of the Dubai-owned company. One indicated that a share increase is possible but will depend on the market’s reaction and the expected decision of the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later Wednesday.

The second source said that the deal is witnessing strong demand from within the region and elsewhere.

Empower did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If Empower offered 20 percent of its shares, it could raise as much as 2.66 billion dirhams ($724.28 million) in the IPO, based on an indicative price range announced on Monday. The final price will be announced on the 9th of November.

The second source stated that the initial public offering is likely to be priced at the highest price, ranging between 1.31 and 1.33 dirhams, given the strong demand, but a final decision has not yet been taken.

Empower is the fourth state-linked entity seeking to list its shares in Dubai this year in a program aimed at boosting investors’ interest in the local stock exchange.