Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE won the silver medal at the International Folk Arts Festival, which was held recently in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, under the slogan “Convergence, Creativity and Brilliance Together”, and brought together 500 artists from 17 folk groups representing nine countries.

The Ministry of Culture supported the Mubarak Al Otaiba Folk and Heritage Arts Troupe, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Folk Arts and Theatre Society, which represented the country at the event hosted by Thuy Thien Hue Province, and presented folk art shows that included the arts of: “Al Ayala, Al Nadba, Al Harbiya, and Al Habban”, in addition to the art of “Al Madima”.