Al Ansari intends to obtain a financing mechanism under the terms prevailing in the market to complete the acquisition process, according to the statement.

The transaction will enhance Al Ansari’s market presence and expand its geographical presence, becoming the largest provider of remittance and foreign exchange services in the GCC region in terms of branch network, with over 410 branches in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and India, an increase of 60 per cent over the current number of branches of Al Ansari Financial Services, supported by a workforce of approximately 6,000 employees, an increase of 25 per cent over the company’s pre-acquisition workforce.

The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025, subject to obtaining legal and regulatory approvals in the regions in which PFC operates, and meeting the conditions agreed between the two companies.