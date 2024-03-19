The Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEMex) announced the opening of the “Educational Strengthening, Spring 2024” scholarshipaimed at students who, to date, did not receive any type of support, scholarship or university stimulus during the 2024A period.

The “Educational Strengthening, Spring 2024” scholarship aims to provide academic and economic development opportunities to those students who need itin order to complement their academic training.

Please note that this support is aimed at higher level students enrolled in face-to-face, distance and mixed modalities of the Academic Organizations, University Centers and Professional Academic Units of the UAEMex.

Application requirements

The requirements to apply for this scholarship are clear and precise. Applicants must be enrolled in the regular period 2024 and not have any other scholarship awarded by the UAEMex, the federal or state government during the same school period.

In addition, they must register their scholarship application in the Institutional Scholarship System and have a minimum average of 8.0 of the immediately previous period (2023 -B).

To complete the application, students must present a series of documents that include a valid official identification, latest proof of income, proof of current address and the cover of the medical appointment card issued by the IMSS.

He The period to upload the documentation and register the scholarship will be from March 12 to 22, 2024. The results will be available on the official website from April 2, 2024.

The beneficiaries will receive the league to collect the scholarship on April 30. It is crucial that students pay attention to these dates so as not to miss the opportunity to apply and receive this important financial support.