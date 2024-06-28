The program for zeroing out government bureaucracy, which was launched by the UAE government in November 2023, inaugurated a new phase of interconnected and proactive government work that contributes to creating a qualitative shift in the government procedures system and providing a future generation of integrated and smart services that enhance the competitiveness of economic sectors and the business environment, achieving a new phase of economic growth.

The programme, which contributes to enhancing the flexibility of government procedures, aims to cancel at least 2,000 government procedures, reduce the time required for procedures by about 50%, and reach procedures that are the simplest, fastest, easiest and most efficient in providing government services in various sectors, especially the economic sector.

The programme represents a qualitative addition to the efforts to achieve the axes and targets of the UAE Centennial 2071, and seeks to translate the national indicators into the “We the Emirates 2031” vision.

The UAE realized early on the importance of launching exceptional initiatives that strengthened its leading global position in ease of doing business, flexibility and proactivity in providing government services, based on the vision and directives of the wise leadership and working to provide services that enhance the quality of life until it reached the digital government and the UAE topped the most important global competitiveness indicators, and advanced to the 7th place globally in the competitive strength of countries in 2024.

The UAE continues to launch strategic transformational projects that contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of government procedures, provided by ministries and federal agencies in the country, by developing national competencies and talents and providing them with future skills to reach advanced levels of efficiency, quality, and flexibility in the country’s government procedures system.

In the following report, Emirates News Agency (WAM) monitors the measures taken by a number of economic entities within the framework of implementing mechanisms to eliminate government bureaucracy in providing its services.

The Ministry of Economy works, within the framework of the program for zeroing out government bureaucracy, to enhance the experience of customers who wish to obtain the various services provided by the Ministry and to improve and develop government services, in a way that contributes to providing its services in an easy, simple and fast manner without affecting the quality and effectiveness in a manner that suits the needs of customers, whether individuals or companies.

The Ministry is continuing its efforts to implement an action plan that extends until the end of the current year 2024, in line with the general executive plan for the zero-bureaucracy program in the country, which will conclude with a comprehensive evaluation process to measure the impact of implementing the implemented improvements and will reflect positively on increasing the happiness rate of customers, in line with achieving the goals of the vision. “We are the Emirates 2031” by making the UAE government the smartest, fastest, most flexible and most pioneering and superior system in the world.

In a related context, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is developing procedures for a number of its services to enhance the flexibility and competitiveness of the industrial sector and to support efforts to enhance the leadership and competitiveness of the UAE, as the bureaucracy clearing team in the ministry has been working since last April within a time plan that continues until next September to develop the procedures for the services specified for the first phase. of the program and accelerating its design and implementation within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts, to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness and speed of service provision and adopt innovative tools that enhance development and continuous improvement.

The Ministry aims to provide the highest level of proactivity through 100% digital services and access to services that enhance the growth and competitiveness of the industrial sector, in line with the government services development model “Services 2.0”, launched by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Program to enhance the UAE’s leadership in providing the best customer experiences.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure continues to develop services, reduce and eliminate unnecessary steps, and innovate new patterns of government procedures, the adoption of which will lead to improving the customer experience.

The Ministry also identified ambitious initiatives and plans aimed at eliminating bureaucracy by simplifying procedures, accelerating service delivery, and adopting innovative technologies to ensure continuous improvement, transparency, and effectiveness.

It is worth noting that the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program aims to raise the level of effectiveness of government procedures issued by ministries and federal entities, and seeks to enhance the leadership of the UAE government and its global competitiveness in government efficiency and the absence of bureaucracy. The results of the work will be evaluated and the best achievements will be celebrated by the end of 2024.