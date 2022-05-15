The nation’s youth received full care and attention from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

His Highness’s confidence in their abilities and his lofty directives to them were the main driver of their national achievements in all fields, as it motivated them to unleash their ambitions and aspirations to reach the sky, and to dominate the achievements after the achievements.

His Highness addressed the youth of the country participating in the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations, which was held in Abu Dhabi in 2017, with a clear message that embodies His Highness’s view of the role entrusted to them, based on the belief that they are the bet of the future and the pillar of the sustainability of its prosperity and progress, assuring them that “your journey is the journey of a generation.” For the sake of a homeland, he must strive and arm himself with science and then return to receive the flag.”

Youth have been the ideal investment for the UAE since the establishment of the union. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, laid the foundations of a country that aspires to progress and prosperity with the help of its children and youth, to launch a unique development process, under the patronage and support of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who in turn was keen on empowering and nurturing young people.

During the leadership era, we find the UAE youth always on time, partners in achieving national achievements in all fields. According to a report issued by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, more than 2,000 Emiratis have participated in the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants project over the past 10 years, in addition to the presence of more than From a thousand jobs to developing future leaders in the energy sector and many new career paths for talented young Emiratis.

The historic achievement in the Emirates Mars Exploration Project came with the successful arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to its orbit around the Red Planet, crowning a scientific effort in which 200 male and female engineers from the sons and daughters of the Emirates participated, over a period of six years, and the same period witnessed the success of the UAE youth in achieving many achievements Among them, the completion of 200 new scientific technological designs, and the manufacture of 66 pieces of probe components in the country.

The youth of the Emirates also continued to make history with the arrival of Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, to the International Space Station, and participated in a direct dialogue from the International Space Station with the youth of the nation, raising with them the ceiling of ambitions and dreams of Emirati youth, and they became more determined and committed to achieving their goals to serve the country and double Achievements.

There are many initiatives implemented by state institutions to support youth, based on the leadership’s directives and vision. For example, the Federal Youth Foundation and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced their cooperation in working on joint projects in the space sector, in relation to the involvement of young people in space projects, providing them with training and opportunities. To launch commercial projects that serve the sector, and to work on media and community campaigns related to the identity of space projects.

Expo 2020 Dubai also inaugurated the first pavilion dedicated to youth in the history of the World Expo, and was keen from the first day to extend an open invitation to young people from 192 countries to be part of its story, while its creative design was inspired by the handwriting of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul, and presented to the world inspiring youth initiatives that support the achievement of the ambitious future goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

The youth in charge of the pavilion were responsible, and provided its visitors with vivid experiences in memory, and demonstrated to the world the Emirati model in working with young people, serving their aspirations and priorities, and contributing to achieving the goals of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Youth constitute a mainstay in the 50-year march, as the achievements continue and the ambitions are limitless, and the UAE youth is moving forward with the support and care of leadership towards the paths of global leadership in all fields.



