Today, the 14th edition of the Emirates Skills National Competition, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, will start today, and will continue until Wednesday, March 15, with the participation of elite young men and women with distinguished skills, who are competing in 23 engineering and technical fields, such as aircraft engine maintenance. Industrial control systems, carving, computer turning, automotive technology, software, web design, graphic design, engineering drawing, AutoCAD, electronics and other skills.

The competition is witnessing, for the first time, attracting 100 Emirati youth, male and female, to compete in a new category entitled “Future Programmer”. The digital revolution.

In detail, the Emirates Skills National Competition, which is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (Mother of the Emirates), is the first event in the United Arab Emirates that celebrates outstanding Emirati talents in Inspiring technical and professional skills for the younger generation, to motivate them to adopt technology-based career paths.

The competition annually attracts Emirati citizens to compete in the field of handicrafts and technology, as it is evaluated by a technical committee and international experts, who rely on the standards and arbitration criteria of the World Skills Organization. The Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training confirmed that the “National Competition for Emirates Skills” is a unique and unique experience for emerging emerging skills to challenge their peers in the selected category, and to obtain the best prizes in their skills.

The competition represents a valuable opportunity for highly skilled students and youth to prove their potential and develop their competitiveness, as it motivates them to constantly improve their skills and strive for better achievements.

The Director General of the Center, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, said that the competition establishes its position as an important national technical and professional race that attracts young men and women from the Emirates who compete in engineering, industrial and professional disciplines that are compatible with future jobs, which is in line with the center’s strategy that works to achieve leadership directives. To manufacture national competencies capable of global competition, thus contributing to the manufacture of national competencies capable of being the main source of wealth in the country.

He added, “The entry of programming and its control over the development of countries and societies, and entrepreneurship; It makes there a significant increase and unprecedented diversity in future jobs that depend on programming, which results in the need for governmental and private institutions to employ programmers in all fields and specializations, which clearly indicates the need for early and innovative work to empower citizens in this field, and so this year we were keen to Attracting 100 male and female students from applied technology schools to participate in the competition, with the aim of enhancing their skills and forming a positive attitude in them towards learning software and digital technologies, which will contribute to the formation of a generation capable of global competition in digital skills.

Strong competition

The head of Emirates Skills in Abu Dhabi Technical, Engineer Ali Muhammad Al Marzouqi, confirmed that the conditions for participation in the “national competition” include that the ages of the participants range between 16 and 21 years, except for the skill of aircraft maintenance .. as the age of the contestant must not exceed 24 years. .

He pointed out that the competitions will witness intense competition among the contestants in various skills, calling on the community to follow the competitive atmosphere among the youth of the country, by attending the events at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, to encourage them to choose the technical and professional paths that pave the way towards future jobs.