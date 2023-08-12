Khawla Ali (Dubai)

The world celebrates International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year, which highlights their potential and the achievements and successes they have achieved as the foundation of societies. The youth of the Emirates are an integral part of the global fabric, as they constitute honorable models as they have proven their worth and excellence in various fields, achieving several achievements at the local and international levels.

Achieve dreams

Noura Al Zaabi points out that International Youth Day represents an opportunity to celebrate youth, and the successes and achievements they have achieved on the personal, professional and societal levels, to encourage them to continue achieving their dreams that reflect the development of their societies and the future of their countries. She is one of the distinguished and influential young women in society, a member of youth councils and young Arab media leaders, director of talents at the New Media Academy, one of the first Emiratis in the field of managing content makers, writer and composer of national operettas, and she won the best graduation project at the University of Sharjah, College of Mass Communication and at Second place in the Nafes Award for the Administrative Category. She considers that dreams can only be achieved by working, striving and challenging oneself to reach success and the impossible.

search trip

Architect Ibrahim Al Balushi, who owns several literary works in poetry and theater, explains that celebrating International Youth Day is nothing but a pause for every young man to review himself and start working on developing his skills and acquiring new experiences that qualify him to prove his worth in the labor market. He believes that this occasion is an important opportunity to prove the young competencies in the UAE, which is the best example of continuous youth support, which has strengthened their presence on the international scene, pointing out that the ambition of Emirati youth has swept space to Mars in the search for knowledge, development and prosperity.

Mayed Al Zaabi, a university student, points out that the International Youth Day is an important occasion to celebrate the achievements and aspirations, and an opportunity to highlight the creative and inspiring youth energies that contribute to building a bright future for the nations. He says that his ambition on this day is reflected in seeing young people exceed their goals and advance in various fields, to achieve their personal and professional aspirations, directing a motivational message to young people of the need to invest in themselves and their capabilities and strive to develop their skills and not be complacent but rather persevere to leave a mark across generations.

Youth issues

Lamia Khaled Al-Ahbabi, Director of Public Relations at the Youth Council of Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Institutions, which launched the National Fund project under the auspices of the Ministry of Tolerance (the honor of senior citizens and strengthening the role of councils to serve senior citizens), says that International Youth Day is to enhance the role of youth and refine their personalities in An effective environment and seize opportunities to show talents and work to focus the community’s interest in youth issues and needs. Al-Ahbabi calls for celebrating the potential of young people and trusting in their abilities, strengthening their role in youth councils, and continuing planning and follow-up on their issues and ideas.

Rashid Al Tunaiji, a member of the Sharjah Youth Shura, who is interested in the field of artificial intelligence and has won first places in several competitions, says that International Youth Day is an opportunity for young people to share their achievements to continue the path of excellence. He believes that the initiatives offered by the concerned youth authorities are an opportunity to participate and take on challenges through various international activities and competitions by working to achieve the UAE Vision 2071.

A new start

Muzna Al Mansouri, a medical student and innovator, points out that the youth file is a priority and a necessity to empower them scientifically and economically. Al-Mansoori recommends that young people and those with full energies turn to the right guidance to hone and develop their talents through continuous education and self-education on various topics, in addition to being aware of the latest developments, and that they preserve the authentic values ​​of the Emirati youth that are rooted in them to ensure their success.

Suhaila Al-Wali, a youth advisor, confirms that International Youth Day is a new start for every young person in the world by recalling the annual goals and plans that were set previously to determine his location and path, and to develop a plan to complete his goals by learning a new skill, pointing out that the ceiling of ambition has no limits, and that Failure is a lesson to avoid future mistakes.

Hope and the future

Asma Al Balushi, Head of the Performance Efficiency Department at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and a researcher in the field of shaping the future, points out that World Youth Day represents leaders’ faith, empowerment, and interaction with them by listening to their views and applying them on the ground. Al-Balushi won 7 intellectual properties in the field of security, identity and ports, and the best young employee medal in the Institutional Leadership Award for Dubai residency, and she has a collection of stories entitled “Madeen of the Moon”.

Shouq Al Balushi is an inspiring personality who aspires to influence positively through creating content on social media. She is an ambassador of data science, and an accredited international trainer in the field of change and influence. She believes that International Youth Day is an honorable model for the achievements of Emirati youth who love excellence and creativity.