His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, confirmed that the UAE won a contract to operate ground services in three Afghan airports after great competition from several countries.

Gargash said, via his official account on Twitter: “The deserved victory for the contract to operate ground services in three Afghan airports after great competition from several countries is based on the advanced capabilities and competencies of the Emirates in the field of civil aviation regulation and safety. Our goal is to help the Afghan people and contribute to Recovery of the economy to promote the development and stability of Afghanistan.