Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE won 3 medals in the first Asian Beach Rowing Championship, which concluded in the Thai city of Pattaya, with the participation of a large number of teams from the “yellow continent”.

Ahmed Khamis Al-Hammadi, the star of the national team, achieved a unique and new achievement, by winning the silver medal in the “men’s singles”, after his success in reaching the final and competing for the “gold”, which sided with his Thai competitor by a small margin.

Al-Hammadi, with his remarkable presence in the Asian Championship, grabbed the qualification card to participate in “beach rowing”, within the World Beach Games scheduled in Indonesia, in a new achievement, in addition to the great successes of our team.

The UAE stars continued the march of brilliance in the “Asian Championship”, where the “duo” Zayed Obaid Al Shamsi and Sultan Ahmed Al Shamsi added another unique achievement, after their success in the bronze medal in the youth doubles race, after they excelled in the third place against their competitors from the Malaysian team.

Our team concluded one of the most successful continental participations in the beach rowing discipline, as it won 3 medals, the silver for men’s singles won by Ahmed Khamis Al Hammadi and the first two bronzes for the men’s doubles on the second day of the championship, through the “duo” Hamad Saeed Al Matroushi and Khamis Ghanem Al Shamsi, and the other for the youth doubles via The “duo” Zayed Obaid Al Shamsi and Sultan Ahmed Al Shamsi.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, dedicated the achievements of the rowing team in the Asian Championship to the wise leadership and the people of the Emirates.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan congratulated the delegation of the national rowing team, congratulating the great achievements that our champions reaped during participation and obtaining 3 medals, which reflects the distinguished level of the players.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan praised the great support provided by the General Sports Authority, and the follow-up of the National Olympic Committee, praising the efforts between the Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation and the clubs, which contribute to refining and nurturing talented people, such as Al Hamriya and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

The head of the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation said that reaching these achievements will be a motive for achieving more successes, and focusing on qualifying the Olympic champion, to be able to participate in the upcoming events.

He praised Ahmed Khamis Al Hammadi for winning the qualification card for the World Beach Games, the silver for men’s singles, and the brilliance of Hamad Saeed Al Matrooshi, Khamis Ghanim Al Shamsi, Zayed Obaid Al Shamsi and Sultan Ahmed Al Shamsi.

Ahmed Khamis Al Hammadi expressed his great and overwhelming happiness at winning the men’s singles silver, and dedicated the continental achievement of winning the medal, and the global achievement of qualifying for the World Beach Games, to the wise leadership and people of the Emirates, to his teammates, and to the Board of Directors of Al Hamriya Club.