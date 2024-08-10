Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The curtain has fallen on the fifth edition of the World Junior Mixed Martial Arts Championship, which was held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The tournament witnessed strong competition, a distinctive atmosphere and a large audience presence. It concluded with our national team winning 12 medals, including 4 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 7 bronze medals.

The 2024 IMMAF World Junior Championships, held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, saw the participation of more than 800 male and female players from 47 countries, and concluded with Ukraine crowned champion, Tajikistan runner-up and Uzbekistan in third place.

The championship kicked off on August 6, organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. The tournament’s activities extended over five days, giving male and female mixed martial arts players from around the world the opportunity to compete in three age categories: Juniors “C” between 12-13 years old on the first day, Juniors “B” between 14-15 years old on the second and third days, and Juniors “A” between 16-17 years old on the fourth and fifth days.

The final day’s matches were attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Karth Brown, President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Chairman of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee, Wissam Abi Nader, Vice President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Mohammed Qamber, President of the Bahrain Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Densign White, CEO of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Renzo Gracie, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend, and a number of representatives of the participating countries’ missions and embassies in the country.

The UAE junior team participated in the championship for the third time in its history, achieving a total of 12 medals, including 4 gold medals, achieved by Sarah Al Zarouni in the 40 kg weight for the “C” age group, Ghala Al Hammadi in the “B” junior category in the 44 kg weight, Rakan Al Hammadi in the “C” category in the 34 kg weight, and Zamzam Al Hammadi in the “A” category in the 52 kg weight.

Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee, expressed his deepest thanks, appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for his generous patronage of the championship.

“We are extremely proud of the exceptional success of the fifth edition of the World Junior MMA Championships, which is the result of the unlimited support and wise guidance of our wise leadership,” said Al Dhaheri. “The conclusion of this championship amidst widespread acclaim from all participating delegations, players, presidents and members of international federations, and the public alike, confirms the success of the capital, Abu Dhabi, in leaving a mark on this sport, by presenting world-class championships.”

“We are very happy that our national team has won 12 medals, especially with the success of the Al Hammadi sisters in winning gold medals for two consecutive years, which is a great achievement that we are proud of. These achievements came as a result of the efforts made by all parties to participate in shaping a bright future for the new generations of Emirati mixed martial arts talents. This success is the culmination of our cooperation with all concerned, partner and supportive parties, and the dedication and determination of the players, both male and female. We extend our sincere thanks to all the administrative and technical cadres who continue to support the national team,” he added.

“It was a very successful and unique tournament, and we are happy to see the next generation of MMA champions presenting the most beautiful technical and skillful performances. The Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation succeeded in organizing a tournament according to the highest standards,” said Karith Brown.

“The participation of more than 800 athletes from 47 countries competing at the highest levels reflects the success of our efforts to make a positive difference and develop this sport. The technical level of the championship is witnessing further development year after year, which confirms the effectiveness of our recommendations to the national federations to focus on developing the younger generations of players. The importance of organizing events such as the World Youth Championships and the Continental Championships lies in ensuring the continuous development of this sport,” he added.

“The most amazing thing about this tournament is seeing the next generation of MMA champions,” said Renzo Gracie, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend. “The tournament attracted 800 athletes competing at the amateur level, and I think in about 7 years from now, we will see many of them competing at the professional level and representing MMA with passion. This is my second time attending this tournament, the first was in Serbia, but this year in Abu Dhabi the tournament is much bigger and more well-organized, with the Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation doing a great job.”

“We are proud of the results achieved by our national team champions in this important tournament, and the remarkable levels of skill and flexibility they demonstrated during fights that were not easy and included many challenges, as they faced the elite of the world champions in mixed martial arts, and they were up to the responsibility, and succeeded in presenting an outstanding performance,” said Tully Plaisted, our national mixed martial arts team coach.

“Winning the gold medal for the second year in a row at the World Junior Mixed Martial Arts Championships is a great achievement that I am very proud of. This achievement reflects long weeks of training, hard work and perseverance, especially since the competitions become more difficult every year, but I was able to overcome all challenges and raise the UAE flag. I would like to express my pride in my sister Ghala, who also won the gold medal in the category B competitions. There is no doubt that these moments will remain in the family’s memory,” said Emirati champion Zamzam Al Hammadi, who won the gold medal in the 52kg category.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the wise leadership for their unlimited support, and I would like to commend the great support and exceptional role of the Federation and the technical staff, as they provided us with all the capabilities we needed to reach the highest levels of performance. I also thank everyone who supported me and believed in my abilities, starting with my family, coaches and loyal fans. I look forward to participating soon in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship and the next edition of the World Mixed Martial Arts Junior Championship,” she added.

“Our team includes 80 players, both male and female, and we were able to prepare well and prepare for the tournament in the best possible way, and we achieved excellent results, and won the title for the fourth time in a row. We highly appreciate the efforts made by the Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation to organize this tournament at this distinguished level, which is witnessing development year after year,” said Bohdan Okrshkikavy, coach of the Ukrainian team that won the title.

“Winning the gold medal at the World Championships is a unique achievement because the level of competition this year was high, as I faced strong and distinguished competitors. This achievement required a lot of work, planning and implementing appropriate strategies for each fight. What distinguishes the tournaments held in Abu Dhabi is the excellent organization and attention to everything, which gives us an ideal environment to fight with all our energy,” said Lyubov Karaush, the Ukrainian national team player who won the gold medal in the 47.7 kg weight category.

Entertainment experience

Visitors to the “Sports District”, held on the sidelines of the tournament, enjoyed a unique mix of entertaining and sporting activities and events, combining heritage and modernity.

The Sports District attracted families to participate in a wide range of activities suitable for all ages, which also contribute to enhancing cultural exchange and enabling community ties, as it brought together athletes and spectators from different cultures and backgrounds. The Sports District also showcased authentic elements of the UAE’s authentic cultural heritage.