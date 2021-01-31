The authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have adopted amendments to the law that will allow certain categories of foreigners to obtain citizenship of this country. This was reported by the agency WAM Saturday, January 30th.

According to the portal, investors, inventors, doctors, scientists and artists, as well as their families will be able to apply for citizenship. Each category has its own rules, applications will be considered by local executive authorities, as well as the government.

So, for investors it is necessary to own real estate in the UAE or patents approved by the Ministry of Economy of the country. Doctors and engineers must work in a unique scientific field that the state needs, and also have at least 10 years of work experience. The same goes for scientists who must be active in research and have prestigious awards.

“The new decree is aimed at attracting talented people who will contribute to our development,” – the words of the Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Rashid Al Maktoum are quoted.

Until now, visiting talents lived in the UAE on visas, for example, the “golden” program gave the right to stay for 10 years, but the matter has not yet reached real naturalization. The UAE has the richest social security program for citizens. The state guarantees work, housing and a comfortable life.