The UAE welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly today of a resolution on the procedures for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, in order to accelerate the implementation of the sixth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals..

“We look forward to hosting this conference in the UAE in partnership with Senegal, and we express our deep gratitude to all member states for their support and active participation,” said Mohammed Bushahab, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

“Only through collective action can we strengthen the international community’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6, and accelerate action on water for all,” he added.