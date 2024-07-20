Abu Dhabi – WAM

The UAE welcomed the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice, which considers the Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank and East Jerusalem a violation of international law..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that the UAE stresses its rejection of all measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in the occupied Palestinian territories, and all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions, which threaten further escalation and tension in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability..

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as to put an end to the illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state..